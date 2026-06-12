Spanish rookie Ramos sets a new lap record to secure pole position for the first time this season ahead of title contenders Herrera and Neila

Superpole Highlights:

Klint Racing’s Paola Ramos snatched pole at a track she is competing at for the first time. The only rider to duck under 1’48 today, the Spanish rookie also set a new lap record (1’47.718).

Championship leader Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) was forced to settle for second today after a string of pole positions but is confident as to her race pace heading into the weekend.

Title contender Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) pushed hard to secure her second front row start of the season, closing just 0.038 from fellow Spaniard Herrera.

Already fast in practice and hungry for results at her home track, Italian Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) snatched fourth in the final moments of this brief qualifying session.

Italian wildcard entry Josephine Bruno (Team Trasimeno) made an immediate impact in front of her home crowd on Friday, placing fourth in practice and an impressive fifth in Superpole, coming within a fraction of a second of Ponziani.

Representing Poland, 2026 rookie Karolina Danak (Prata Motor Sport) put together an impressive lap to qualify sixth, which represents her best Superpole performance of the season so far.

Fellow rookie Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) followed close behind, for a spot on the third row of Saturday’s race grid (seventh).

Cerpa will be joined on row three by Thai rider Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) and Britain’s Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha).

Rounding out the top ten with an impressive debut performance is Justine Pedemonte (GMT94 Yamaha), who stands in for the injured Lucie Boudesseul this weekend.

P1 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing Team | 1’47.718

“Qualifying was a little chaotic, as I had to overtake some riders on my fast lap. But I’m so happy with this result. My first pole and it’s even more special that I’ve done it here, at the ‘Marco Simoncelli’ circuit, because I race with the same number as SuperSic, #58. I’ve never raced at Misano before, but I came here to train a couple of months ago. I like the track, but it’s easy to lose valuable tenths if you don’t execute each turn perfectly; it’s fun but quite technical. I think tomorrow’s race will be hard fought, with quite a big group of us battling. I think it’s going to be a good one for the fans!”

P2 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR | 1’48.007

“The day’s gone well. The track was a little dirty in FP1 and so I didn’t push too much. Then in Superpole I knew Paola or one of the other girls would be coming for me. I stopped and restarted but found myself in traffic, and then in the final stages it was very windy along the straight and so I couldn’t do more than I did. But my pace is good and very consistent so I’m confident ahead of the races.”

P3 | Beatriz Neila| Ampito Crescent Yamaha | 1’48.045

“I’ve had a good Friday. I quickly found good feeling my bike and I’m happy with how the day’s gone. I found some traffic while trying to make my last lap in Superpole but I’m nevertheless on the front row, which is important. There’s a big group of us, so the goal in tomorrow’s race will be to make a good start and run at the front; I’ll do my best as always. I love Misano, it’s one of my favourites, so I really want to do well here for that reason too.”

Superpole Results

1. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) 1’47.718s

2. Maria Herrera (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) +0.289s

3. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.327s

4. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +0.423s

5. Joy Bruno (Team Trasimeno) +0.441s

6. Karolina Danak (Prata Motor Sport) +1.336s

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