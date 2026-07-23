Vietnam captain Nguyễn Quang Hải has declared his side are ready for the defence of their regional title ahead of their opening ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Group A clash against Timor-Leste in Thailand on Friday.

The ASEAN Championship returns for its 30th anniversary edition with the Golden Star Warriors attempting to retain the title for the first time after the Kim Sang-sik-coached squad lifted the trophy for the third time in the country’s history in 2024.

“The atmosphere within the team over the past few weeks has been very positive,” says Quang Hải. “We’ve prepared thoroughly in every aspect, including our fitness, tactical approach and overall football readiness.

“I believe we’re fully prepared for the tournament now. The focus, commitment and quality we’ve shown in every training session reflect the unity of this team and the hard work we’ve put in ahead of the competition.”

Vietnam have been drawn alongside Timor-Leste, Cambodia, four-times winners Singapore and six-times runners-up Indonesia with matches in Group A starting on Friday and running until August 7.

The Singaporeans start their campaign in Phnom Penh against the Cambodians with coach Gavin Lee looking to continue the country’s recent resurgence, which saw the Lions qualify for the AFC Asian Cup finals for the first time since 1984.

“We can’t afford to look too far ahead. It’s all about taking one game at a time,” says Lee ahead of his team’s clash with Koji Gyotoku’s side.

“The first game is the most important game. Once that’s over, the next game becomes the most important one. That will be our mentality and our approach throughout the competition, and that’s exactly how we’re preparing ourselves.”

Seven-times champions Thailand, meanwhile, will kick off their challenge for the title in Group B in Vientiane against hosts Laos while Malaysia, winners of the title in 2010, travel to Yangon to play Jørn Andersen-coached Myanmar on Saturday.

The Philippines, who have played in the semi-finals on five occasions without reaching the final, complete the line-up and begin their title quest on July 28 against Myanmar.

“If you look at Group B, Thailand are the favourites,” says Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe. “The rest I think will have an equal chance to go the next round. I know we have a short time of preparation and I don’t want to put too much pressure on the players.

“Of course, we want to reach a certain level in this tournament and we’ll focus one game at a time. Hopefully the players can gel and work together, and mostly the harmony in the team is very important for me.

“Playing in any championship or tournament, the first game is always the toughest. This game against Myanmar is very important for us.”

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the semi-finals, which will be played on a home-and-away basis with the first legs being held on August 15 and 16. The returns will be played on August 18 and 19. The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 final will be played on August 23 and 26.

Full coverage of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 is available at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and by following @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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