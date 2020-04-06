The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse i30 N TCRs will feature a new look for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Instead of the darker blue carried in 2019, Hyundai’s ‘Performance’ blue will be combined with the red of team title sponsor LUKOIL to create a striking identity developed at Hyundai Motorsport’s HQ in Alzenau, Germany.

King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini will join forces for a third season to fly the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing flag in WTCR.

Andrew Johns, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Operations Leader, said: “The reveal of the liveries for a new season is always a big part of the build-up to a year of racing, and the publication of the designs for the i30 N TCR competing in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is no different.

“It is also important that, despite the current uncertainty around the motorsport calendar due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we remain focused on preparing for the return to racing.”