Vietnam national head coach Park Hang-seo led a handful of South Korean companies in donating USD 100,000 to the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Fund for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Other than Hang-seo, the others who were present at the ceremony were South Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh Wan and also representatives of Korean companies.

Other than the USD 100,000 donation, the Korean delegation also donated 50,000 facemasks, 500 boxes of noodles and 500 packs of rice.