New head coach Roger Schmidt and sporting director Ralf Rangnick are presented at FC Red Bull Salzburg press conference in Salzburg, Austria on June 25th, 2012 // GEPA pictures / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Schmidt as its new Head of Global Soccer. He will join the company on 1 October 2026, having signed a long-term agreement.

As Head of Global Soccer, Roger Schmidt will be responsible for the strategic direction and long-term development of Red Bull’s global football portfolio. Together with Florian Scholz, Head of Global Soccer Commercial, he will jointly lead the Global Soccer unit, combining sporting excellence with commercial growth to further strengthen Red Bull’s unique football ecosystem.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Roger Schmidt back to Red Bull. With his extensive experience, deep football expertise and clear understanding of our philosophy, he is the right person to lead the sporting direction of our global football portfolio. Throughout his career, he has been widely recognised for developing young players and elevating their careers. Known for a bold, high-intensity style built on aggressive pressing and fast attacking play, Schmidt’s philosophy mirrors our football DNA as well.

Creating pathways for outstanding young talent while ensuring our clubs remain competitive at the highest level has always been at the heart of Red Bull Soccer. With the new leadership team working closely together we are confident, that we will continue to evolve our football portfolio and strengthen collaboration across our clubs.”

Roger Schmidt said:

“I am truly excited about this new challenge and proud to be returning to the Red Bull family. Red Bull’s global football portfolio is truly unique, ambitious, and built around a clear philosophy of developing young talent while competing successfully at the highest level. It is precisely this combination that makes this opportunity so exciting for me.

I am looking forward to getting started in October, meeting the people behind our clubs, and beginning working alongside the team to contribute to the continued development of the entire portfolio. The foundations are exceptionally strong, the potential is enormous, and I am highly motivated to help shape the next chapter in the success story of Red Bull Soccer together with everyone involved.”

Roger Schmidt (59), who most recently served in an advisory role in Japan’s J1 League, brings extensive experience at the highest level of international football. He joins Red Bull following more than two decades of experience and success in professional football. During his coaching career, he has led Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, PSV Eindhoven, and Benfica among others, winning several domestic titles. He also guided his teams in major European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.

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