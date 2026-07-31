The Superbike Commission, composed of MM. Gregorio LAVILLA (MotoGP SEG, WorldSBK Executive Director, Chairman), Paul KING (Director of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission), Biense BIERMA (Secretary General of the MSMA), in presence of Jorge VIEGAS (FIM President), Ludovic REIGNIER (FIM WorldSBK Technical Director), Roland BERGER (Director of the FIM Technical Commission), Dominique HEBRARD (FIM Technical Director), Svetlana NAZAROVA (Coordinator of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission & Secretary of the SBK Commission), in meeting held in Donington Park, made the following decisions (among others):



• Pitlane Entry – effective immediately

The Pit Lane Procedures have been updated in the Regulations.

In all track sessions including races, the only permitted pit lane entry and exit is by using the designated entry/exit point and route, defined by the broken white line, following the pit lane entry road and crossing the designated pit lane entry timing point. In all cases the specific information issued by Race Direction for each circuit applies defining prohibited routes. In case the broken white line is not crossed or the full pit lane entry/exit road is not used, the Stewards may penalise as appropriate.



• Lapped 2 or more laps riders – effective immediately

To prevent riders lapped by more than two laps from disrupting the race of other competitors or interfering with tyre-change strategies aimed at setting fast laps.

Any rider who enters the pit lane during the race, to make adjustments and he/she is 2 or more full laps down (having been lapped more than once by the race leader) will be forbidden by the Race Direction to re-join the race.

• Re-starting a race that has been interrupted – effective immediately

It was clarified that, for the Supersport, Sportbike, and Women’s classes, a restarted race must be a minimum of 5 laps.

• Superbike World Championship Roadmap 2027-2030

a) For 2027, the manufacturer specific rev limit will be introduced in combination with the Fuel Flow limitation.

The Manufacturer specific rev limit will be adjusted in increments of 500 rpm (up & down). The rev limit will be controlled by the manufacturers’ software and will be monitored by the FIM/DWO rev-logger. Revision of the Rev Limit will be every 2 rounds. Initial data will be based on each manufacturer’s rpm.

b) For 2027, the fuel will be provided by the appointed single fuel supplier contracted for the FIM World Superbike Championship and shall comply with the requirements of FIM Fuel Category 1.

c) For 2027, reduction of noise limit of -3 dB to 112 dB.

d) For 2028, New Rank Concession system was discussed and will be introduced in 2028 with reformulation for definition of the ranks.

e) For 2030, the engine capacity limit will be extended to 1200cc – 4 cylinders.

• Sportbike World Championship – effective immediately

Due to extreme heat conditions, it was agreed to allow the replacement of the stock radiators with larger-dimension racing radiators.

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