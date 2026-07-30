Thomas Genon competes at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 19, 2025. // Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rampage, one of action sports’ most iconic events, returns to the towering cliffs of southwest Utah, US to mark 25 years of freeride mountain biking. The event returns in its two-day format, with the women’s competition on Thursday, October 8, followed by the men’s competition on Saturday, October 10. Here is all you need to know:

Twenty-five years ago, riders dropped into Utah’s rugged desert landscape with little more than an idea and a dream. What began as a raw expression of big mountain freeride has become the sport’s ultimate proving ground, shaping mountain biking’s biggest names and most defining moments. Its influence now reaches far beyond the desert cliffs, setting a global benchmark for progression and redefining what athletes believe is possible in sport.

Each division will take on rugged downhill terrain, designing and building individual lines that reflect each rider’s distinct interpretation of the mountain. With each edition, athletes redefine the limits of the sport in pursuit of freeride’s most coveted title.

Since the inaugural event in 2001, Red Bull Rampage has staged 19 editions and crowned 11 different winners. In 2025, first-time competitor Hayden Zablotny (CAN) claimed the men’s title while New Zealand’s Robin Goomes secured her second consecutive women’s victory. The 2026 event will mark the 20th edition and determine the next riders to etch their names into the history books.

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