Red Bull Racing Honda is pleased to announce it is charging into the longest Formula One season in style thanks to its new Official Travel Wear Partner, AlphaTauri fashion.

With this year’s Formula One World Championship taking place at 23 circuits on five continents over nine months, it’s crucial that the Team travels to each Grand Prix ready to compete at the highest level, but also in a style that resonates with the Team’s brand identity.

Thanks to AlphaTauri’s blend of high-tech innovation and fashion-forward design, team personnel will be looking and feeling good as they take on Formula One’s most intense season to date.

Founded in 2016 by Red Bull, AlphaTauri is a premium fashion brand creating innovative clothing that intersects fashion and function.

Blending considered design and premium materials with cutting-edge textile technologies, AlphaTauri represents elegant engineering with a sleek, contemporary silhouette.

Having made its Formula One debut in 2020 with Red Bull Racing’s sister Team, Scuderia AlphaTauri, teaming up with Red Bull Racing Honda makes perfect sense, as we are all one Red Bull family.

Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, said: “We’re delighted to welcome another member of the Red Bull family to Red Bull Racing Honda. There are huge similarities between AlphaTauri’s approach to fashion and what we do as a race team. We are both disruptors, seeking to explore new thinking and methodologies driven by innovation, with a passion for new technology and how it might improve performance. The 2021 F1 season is likely to be the most demanding we have ever encountered in terms of the truly global nature of the events. Being able to embark on that journey with the support of AlphaTauri as Official Team Travel Wear Supplier and knowing that support comes from within the Red Bull family is a great boost for the whole Team.”

