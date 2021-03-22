Adelaide United moved back into third on the Westfield W-League table with a 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in front of a record crowd at Coopers Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

5,159 fans packed the stands to smash the Westfield W-League attendance record and watch their home side come from behind to seal a victory crucial to Adelaide’s chances of finishing in the top four.

The Reds got off to a shaky start when Olivia Price netted in the fourth minute of play for the Wanderers, silencing the bumper home crowd. But Isabel Hodgson equalised on 18 minutes, sending the sides to half-time on level terms.

Adelaide emerged from the break desperate to take the lead, with three points the only option for the home side to keep their Finals Series hopes alive. Goals to Maruschka Waldus and Fiona Worts were to follow as the Reds wrapped up a 3-1 win to move back above Canberra United and Melbourne Victory on the congested table.

