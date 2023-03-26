Rintaro Hama dagger keeps Cebu in contention

Dynamic Herb Cebu continued its title aspirations after securing its third straight win at the expense of Mendiola FC, 1-0, in the lone Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways match last Saturday at the PFF National Training Center.

Rintaro Hama fired Cebu to 37 points after his 23rd minute strike ensured that they remain in the title race as they now have one game in hand to Kaya’s five-point lead at the top.

“We’re happy for the three points,” said Cebu’s Turkish head coach Mehmet Kakil, “But the game was not satisfying. Nevertheless, we’re one game behind Kaya in the standings.”

