Akira Nishino, the head coach of the Thailand national team, has decided to leave out Philip Roller and Teeraphol Yoryoei from the squad that will be heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.
The duo failed to show up for the Thailand national training squad this week as the team looks to complete their three final matches in Group G of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the UAE.
Roller is a defender with Ratchaburi FC while Yoryoei is an attacking midfielder with Samut Prakan City.
Nishino said that it has been agreed that no other players will be called up to replace the two players concerned.
On the other hand, BG Pathum United striker Teerasil Dangda has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.
“I am very happy to see you and that we’ll be working together again,” Nishino told his chargers as quoted by Bangkok Post.
In UAE, Thailand will take on Indonesia on 3 June, hosts UAE on 7 June before completing their fixtures against Malaysia on 15 June 2021.
THAILAND NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS
Siwarak Thepsoongnern
Chatchai Butraprom
Patiwat Kammai
Saranon Anu-in
Worawut Srisupa
Somporn Yos
DEFENDERS
Teeratorn Boonmathan
Sasalak Haiprakom
Pansa Hemviboon
Naryebodin Weerawatanodom
Nitipong Selanon
Jaturapat Sattatham
Worawut Namvej
Supan Thongsong
Suporn Peenakatapoe
Pawee Tantametee
Philip Roller
Santiparb Chan ngorm
Ernesto Phumpa
Manuel Tombear
Tristan Do
Chatmonkol Reungtanarote
Sathaporn Daengsee
MIDFIELDERS
Chanatip Songkrasin
Sarat Yuye
Prathompol Chareonrattanapirom
Sumanya Purisai
Pitiwat Sukjitthamakul
Eakanit Panya
Siwakorn Tiatakul
Weerathep Pompan
Suppachote Sarachart
Chakrapan Keawprom
Peeradon Chumrasamee
Chareonsak Wongkorn
Teeraphol Yoryoei
Tanaboon Kesarat
Bordin Pala
Phanuphong Polsa
Worachit Kanitsrebampen
Thanawat Seungjitthaworn
STRIKERS
Teerasil Dangda
Nattawut Suksum
Suppachai Jaided
Suppanat Muenta
Adisak Kraisorn
