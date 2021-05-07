Akira Nishino, the head coach of the Thailand national team, has decided to leave out Philip Roller and Teeraphol Yoryoei from the squad that will be heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

The duo failed to show up for the Thailand national training squad this week as the team looks to complete their three final matches in Group G of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the UAE.

Roller is a defender with Ratchaburi FC while Yoryoei is an attacking midfielder with Samut Prakan City.

Nishino said that it has been agreed that no other players will be called up to replace the two players concerned.

On the other hand, BG Pathum United striker Teerasil Dangda has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

“I am very happy to see you and that we’ll be working together again,” Nishino told his chargers as quoted by Bangkok Post.

In UAE, Thailand will take on Indonesia on 3 June, hosts UAE on 7 June before completing their fixtures against Malaysia on 15 June 2021.

THAILAND NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Siwarak Thepsoongnern

Chatchai Butraprom

Patiwat Kammai

Saranon Anu-in

Worawut Srisupa

Somporn Yos

DEFENDERS

Teeratorn Boonmathan

Sasalak Haiprakom

Pansa Hemviboon

Naryebodin Weerawatanodom

Nitipong Selanon

Jaturapat Sattatham

Worawut Namvej

Supan Thongsong

Suporn Peenakatapoe

Pawee Tantametee

Philip Roller

Santiparb Chan ngorm

Ernesto Phumpa

Manuel Tombear

Tristan Do

Chatmonkol Reungtanarote

Sathaporn Daengsee

MIDFIELDERS

Chanatip Songkrasin

Sarat Yuye

Prathompol Chareonrattanapirom

Sumanya Purisai

Pitiwat Sukjitthamakul

Eakanit Panya

Siwakorn Tiatakul

Weerathep Pompan

Suppachote Sarachart

Chakrapan Keawprom

Peeradon Chumrasamee

Chareonsak Wongkorn

Teeraphol Yoryoei

Tanaboon Kesarat

Bordin Pala

Phanuphong Polsa

Worachit Kanitsrebampen

Thanawat Seungjitthaworn

STRIKERS

Teerasil Dangda

Nattawut Suksum

Suppachai Jaided

Suppanat Muenta

Adisak Kraisorn

Graphic and Pictures #Changsuek

