The first tickets to Rugby World Cup 2021 are about to go on sale, with just a year until the best women’s players arrive in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Limited release of the Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass for Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022, to go on sale on 8 October, 2021

The unique pass will guarantee 200 fans in New Zealand and around the world a one-time opportunity to secure a ticket to every match of RWC 2021

Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive access to 100 passes via an official Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass pre-sale on 8 October, 2021 from 12 noon NZST (GMT +13)

General access sale will commence from 19 October at 12 noon NZST (GMT +13) with a further 100 passes available

RWC 2021, playing in 2022, takes place from 8 October-12 November, 2022

World Rugby, New Zealand 2021 and Mastercard have today announced details of the Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass, giving fans the opportunity to secure a ticket for all 26 tournament matches for the showcase event, playing in 2022.

The Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass includes 10 match days across Eden Park, Waitakere Stadium and Northland Events Centre, including the opening match, semi-finals and finals at Eden Park. A limited number of lucky fans can be the first to secure their place at the historic opening match day, and be part of the attempt to break a world-record for attendance at a women’s edition of a Rugby World Cup.

Celebrating the countdown to one of sport’s most exciting major events, the Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass represents the first opportunity for fans in New Zealand and around the world to purchase tickets.

Offering exceptional value, adult stand tickets are priced at NZ$100 (valued at NZ$250) while children’s stand tickets are just NZ$35 (valued at $65). Tickets will be available via the official Rugby World Cup 2021 ticketing platform, provided by Ticketek.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS RWC 2021 TICKETING WEBSITE>>

Mastercard cardholders will have priority access to 100 Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Passes via an exclusive pre-sale starting on 8 October at 12 noon NZST (GMT+13).This will be followed by a general sale where an additional 100 passes will go on sale on 19 October at 12 noon NZST (GMT+13).

In addition to the limited edition Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass, the RWC 2021 ticketing programme will offer fans multiple opportunities to purchase unique ticketing packages and single match day tickets at accessible price points in the lead up to the tournament in 2022.

Rugby World Cup 2021 is set to break new ground with a new tournament format that will see all matches take place on Saturdays and Sundays, with no overlap, meaning fans will not miss a moment of the action from the first women’s edition of the Rugby World Cup to be hosted in the southern hemisphere.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This is an exciting moment for RWC 2021, playing in 2022 as we celebrate one year to go until the tournament commences. The ticketing programme offers a variety of purchasing options at accessible price points for fans, starting with the unique Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass. The RWC 2021 experience will be like no other 15s tournament. With three matches to be played per match day during the pool stage, fans will be able to enjoy not only the top teams in the world competing at the highest level but also a truly festival-like atmosphere with their friends and family at each venue.”

RWC 2021 Tournament Director Michelle Hooper said: “The Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass rewards the most avid of rugby fans with an all-match access pass to what will be the greatest spectacle of women’s rugby in 2022. A great excuse for a ‘roadie with mates’ between Auckland and Whangārei soaking up the Manaakitanga New Zealand has to offer to both fans and teams alike. Enjoying a celebration of culture, festivities and world rugby at its best, kiwi-style here in Aotearoa.”

Mastercard is a proud partner of World Rugby. The company recently became a founding Global Partner of World Rugby’s Women in Rugby programme as part of a five-year deal, focusing on growing youth participation and accelerating the global profile of the women’s game.

“A truly Priceless experience is a once-in-a-lifetime moment and with unprecedented access to all 26 matches across all 10 match days, the Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass offers just that. It’s one of my great pleasures, and my great passions here at Mastercard, to be able to help people experience their own passions, bring them joy and create lasting memories,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard. – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...