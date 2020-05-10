“You’re not gonna have the opportunity to go and win on a motorcycle every time you go and race. But y’know, my example at the Match Races, I went there and rode a bike that was a good bike, it handled well, we won, Barry Sheene saw me and took me there for 2 weeks and put me on a 500 at the Race of The Year! I almost won that. Next year, I had the world at my footstep! It’s just right there, because of meeting one person while I was over there, putting in a decent performance on a bike that if you told me or showed me before I went I would have gone, “oh…really? I got to ride that?” I think kids want a bit too much too soon and think ‘oh in that case, I’ll just stay here and race in America’. Roll the dice every now and then and challenge yourself daily, that’s for sure.”

Challenge. It’s a word that probably describes the latest American road racing star’s start to life in Grand Prix racing, but persistence and hard work from Joe Roberts (American Racing Team) seems to finally be paying off. Schwantz has previously worked closely with Roberts at the Suzuka 8 Hours, with the young American impressing the former World Champion.

“Joe’s gotten some good experience under his belt. Y’know, I would have thought he was gonna shine sooner than just Qatar this year. I picked him to come ride at the 8 Hours for one of the teams that I helped manage with Kagayama, I forget how many years ago it was now,” commented Schwantz. “I thought Joe did a great job, to see how competitive he was in practice, I heard he was first and I thought ‘wow’, then I heard he was fastest in qualifying and I thought ‘wow, ok y’know we’ll see in the race.’”