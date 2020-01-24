Selangor has abandoned its plans to play in a pre-season invitational tournament in the Chinese city of Meizhouin Guangdong, China from Jan 24-29.

The other teams in the tournament were Thailand’s Chonburi FC, Korea’s Sangju Sangmu and host Meizhou Hakka FC.

The withdrawal comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has hit China and also several other countries in the world.

A statement issued by the FA of Selangor (FAS) said the decision was made to ensure the safety of Selangor players and officials.

“After considering a few important aspects and taking advice from a few resources the FAS decided to pull out.

“FAS apologizes to the tournament organizer which is Meizhous Hakka FC and will do the best in our capacity to resolve this matter that best we can,” the statement said.

Earlier this month Selangor finished runners-up to Bangkok United after losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout in Asia Challenge which was played at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The Red Giants beat Persib Bandung of Indonesia in the first match. The other team in the tournament was Hanoi FC. Persib Bandung finished third after beating Hanoi FC 2-0.

Selangor head coach B. Satianathan is using the pre-season tournaments before deciding on his team. The Red Giants play Pahang away in their opening match in the Super League on March 1. RIZAL ABDULLAH