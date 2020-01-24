#Malaysian star provides an update on his recovery and looks forward to returning to Moto3 with PETRONAS Sprinta Racing

Khairul Idham Pawi may have had a tough Moto2 season last year, after sustaining a hand injury in Jerez that then required further surgeries later in the year, but in 2020 he returns to the smallest category where he’s already racked up some impressive stats.

“I’ve been training by riding motorbikes as well as cycling and in the gym and a little bit of running for general fitness. I wanted to improve my feeling with a motorbike again after a long rest and recovery for me. I had also some relaxation in Langkawi, so it’s been a busy time.”

“I am training with the bike and at the moment everything is good. My finger is also in good shape and is not a problem for my riding.”

KIP became the first Malaysian rider to win a Moto3 race at a wet Termas de Río Hondo (Argentina) in 2016 before again proving his exceptional wet weather form later that season, when he lined up 20th on the German Grand Prix grid and charged through to cross the line over 11 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

“I was considering a return to Moto3 for a long time because I only had one year there, but I was able to get good results. Moto2 started with promise last year, but the injury and then the recovery meant that a return to Moto3 looked like a good option.”

“With the Moto3 test in Jerez, the feeling was good and coming back step-by-step after a long time of not riding the bike. It was a long time staying at home. Of course, I was not at 100% immediately and I needed to improve. The weather was not so good at the end of last year so I am looking forward to getting back out there in in February.”

With the PETRONAS Sprinta Racing unveil and 2020 season fast approaching, we caught up with KIP to find out what he’s been up to and his thoughts on returning to Moto3.

“Of course, the Moto2 and the Moto3 bike are very different! The power, the speed in the corners, the braking points – these are all very different, and this is added to the challenge of my recovery and return too.”

“John helped me a lot on track last time at the test in Jerez. He gave a good insight to the data and also showed me some good lines – I was really happy that he did this and it shows he’s a true team player.”

“For this season, I want to target to stay within the top five and of course I want to visit the podium! I want to increase my feeling on the bike and improve quickly. I know the team and John will help me a lot and I want to get some good results for them.”