CommBank Socceroos Head Coach Tony Popovic has named seven uncapped players in the 25-man squad to face New Zealand, starting with next Friday’s ANZAC Soccer Ashes opener against New Zealand in Canberra.Noah Botic (Austria Vienna), Nicolas Milanovic (Aberdeen), Adrian Segecic (Portsmouth) and Anthony Kalik (Hajduk Split) have received their first senior international call-ups. For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/seven-uncapped-players-selected-subway-socceroos-squad-anzac-soccer-ashes #AFF

