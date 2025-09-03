Eight teams will battle for honours when the 19th edition of the UKRC International Soccer 9’s 2025 takes place on 13 and 14 September 2025 at the UKRC Field.

The announcement was made at a Press Conference held earlier this afternoon at the Ulu Klang Recreation Club (UKRC) in Jalan Ampang.

“I believe this year’s tournament will be competitive with several quality clubs taking part,” said Organising Chairman, Brendan Lee.

“There will not only be clubs from Malaysia, but also teams from abroad that have confirmed their participation.”

The aim of the UKRC International Soccer 9’s is to provide a platform for competitive veteran footballers who are still active in the game.

The competition format will see the eight teams divided into two groups, with the two teams coming in as group winners and runners-up, then moving into the Trophy Competition.

The remaining four teams will play in the Plate Competition.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Youngster FC, Brunei

Prince Songkhla University Veterans, Thailand

Penampang Old Boys, Sabah

Penang Sports Club, Penang

Malacca Club Veterans, Malacca

Malaysian Grasshoppers, Kuala Lumpur

Melwood Boys, Kuala Lumpur

UKRC Veterans, Kuala Lumpur

