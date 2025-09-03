Eight teams will battle for honours when the 19th edition of the UKRC International Soccer 9’s 2025 takes place on 13 and 14 September 2025 at the UKRC Field.
The announcement was made at a Press Conference held earlier this afternoon at the Ulu Klang Recreation Club (UKRC) in Jalan Ampang.
“I believe this year’s tournament will be competitive with several quality clubs taking part,” said Organising Chairman, Brendan Lee.
“There will not only be clubs from Malaysia, but also teams from abroad that have confirmed their participation.”
The aim of the UKRC International Soccer 9’s is to provide a platform for competitive veteran footballers who are still active in the game.
The competition format will see the eight teams divided into two groups, with the two teams coming in as group winners and runners-up, then moving into the Trophy Competition.
The remaining four teams will play in the Plate Competition.
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
Youngster FC, Brunei
Prince Songkhla University Veterans, Thailand
Penampang Old Boys, Sabah
Penang Sports Club, Penang
Malacca Club Veterans, Malacca
Malaysian Grasshoppers, Kuala Lumpur
Melwood Boys, Kuala Lumpur
UKRC Veterans, Kuala Lumpur