ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI – SIDERMEC WON STAGE 2 OF THE GIRO D’ITALIA VIRTUAL, ASTANA PRO TEAM RETAINS THE MAGLIA ROSA.

IN THE PINK RACE MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN WON THE STAGE WHILE TREK-SEGAFREDO RETAINED THE LEAD OF THE GC – AS MORE THAN 8,000 AMATEURS REGISTER TO RACE SO FAR.

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec’s two riders, Matteo Spreafico and Luca Chirico won today’s stage, Astana Pro Team retained the Maglia Rosa. In the Pink Race, stage victory for Movistar Team Women (Rodriguez and Aalerud) while Trek-Segafred retained the lead in the general clarification.

On Friday cycling’s greatest ex-pros (the ‘Legends’) will race side by side, including: Ivan Basso, Stefano Garzelli, Alessandro Ballan, Claudio Chiappucci, Andrea Tafi, Stefano Allocchio, Alessandro Bertolini and the Maglia Rosa, Matteo Montaguti. 8211 amateurs have already registered to take part. Sign up to compete at www.garminvirtualride.com/it. Visit www.retedeldono.it/giro to donate to the event’s fundraiser for the Italian Red Cross. Castelli collected 750 euros for the Italian Red Cross thanks to proceeds of Giro102 Race Jerseys sold on the website http://castelli-cycling.com

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec have won the second stage of the Giro d’Italia Virtual thanks to Matteo Spreafico (with the best individual time of 58’08”) and Luca Chirico with a combined time of 2:03’15”, beating Astana Pro Team, second at 03’01” and the Italian National team, in third at 11’53”.

Astana Pro Team, today represented by Omar Fraile and Hugo Houle, retained the Maglia Rosa with a 10’19” lead over Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec and 15’38” on the Italian national team.

In the Pink Race, it was stage victory for Movistar Team Women (combined time 2:31:56) thanks to Gloria Rodriguez (1:10’23”, the stage’s fastest finisher) and Katrine Aalerud; Trek-Segafredo (today represented by Elisa Longo Borghini and Lucinda Brand) finished second at 4’40” ahead of the Italian national team at 27’49”. Trek-Segafredo retained the lead in the general clarification with a 6’23” lead over Movistar Team Women and 27’27” on the Italian national team (today represented by Elena Cecchini and Marta Cavalli).

INFO, RULES AND HOW TO REGISTER VIA THE EVENT’S GARMIN PLATFORM: WWW.GARMINVIRTUALRIDE.COM/IT

To experience the excitement of the Giro d’Italia Virtual, riders will simply need a Garmin Connect account in order to sign up for free at www.garminvirtualride.com/it. Once registered, they can upload the GPX files of the Giro d’Italia Virtual’s seven stages and install them on their Garmin Edge cycle computer. Riders will also require a new generation smart trainer such as those offered by Tacx, or any other brand of interactive smart trainer with similar features, to connect with their bike.

Signing up for the event will allow riders to compete in all seven stages of the Giro d’Italia Virtual. Registration is divided into four separate categories – ‘Amateur’, ‘Legends’, ‘Pro’ and ‘Woman’ – each with their own separate general classification. The registration portal is be available to access in four languages while the event’s official rulebook is accessible in both English and Italian.

THE GIRO D’ITALIA VIRTUAL BY ENEL – SPONSORS

The Giro d’Italia Virtual, raising vital funds for the Italian Red Cross, has been created in collaboration with Enel (the event’s official presenting partner), Garmin Edge and Tacx. The race is also officially sponsored by Castelli, Bianchi, NAMEDSPORT and Segafredo.

FUNDRAISING FOR THE ITALIAN RED CROSS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RETE DEL DONO

RCS Sport is promoting a fundraising initiative in aid of the Italian Red Cross, accepting donations via the Rete del Dono giving portal, available at www.retedeldono.it/giro. Donations made via the portal until 10 May will enable the humanitarian organisation to continue working at the front line of the Covid-19 emergency, offering first responder aid, virus screening and psychological and logistical support amongst other vitally important activities in the fight against the epidemic. The fundraising campaign has been made possible by Rete del Dono – a longstanding partner of RCS Sport and notable coordinator of numerous successful sporting charity programs, including the Milano Marathon and Gran Fondo Strade Bianche. In the last few weeks alone, Rete del Dono has activated more than 70 fundraising campaigns aimed at battling the Covid-19 emergency.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Castelli have also pledged to donate 5 euros to the Italian Red Cross for each #Giro102 Race Jersey purchased through their website – http://castelli-cycling.com/