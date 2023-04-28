The PGA TOUR announced today that former PLAYERS Championship Tournament Director Andre Silva has been named Vice President of the Presidents Cup International Team, a new position based at PGA TOUR headquarters that will focus on elevating the brand of the International Team and the Presidents Cup as a whole.

The role was developed in large part due to the International Team captaincies of Ernie Els in 2019 and Trevor Immelman in 2022. In 2019, Els established a new shield for the team to play for, symbolizing a flag that unifies their countries and strengthens their bond as a team.

Following in Els’ footsteps, Immelman made tremendous strides with his team, and under his leadership was able create an extremely close-knit group of players at Quail Hollow Club and lay the groundwork for Silva’s new position. Mike Weir, the 2024 International Team Captain, was an assistant captain in 2019 and 2022, and has continued to build upon the team’s momentum.

“I am thrilled to have Andre join as a key member of the International Team moving forward,” said Weir. “His enthusiasm and efforts in continuing to grow our identity and brand will be a huge asset moving forward. I saw firsthand the passion that Ernie and Trevor put behind this team and this shield, and I know we will help further the great momentum we’ve seen over the past five years.”

During this important time for the continued development of the Presidents Cup internationally, Silva will work closely with the International Team Leadership Council and will be responsible for creating a marketing vision to continue enhancing the team’s value; building relationships with international stakeholders in golf and other sports; strategizing with international leaders in the current and future communities where the Presidents Cup is contested; and optimizing the TOUR’s growth strategy of driving international revenue to flagship events.

Silva joined THE PLAYERS Championship team in 2020 and also oversaw the relocation of three international events to the United States due to COVID-19.

Before joining the TOUR, Silva was the CEO/Tournament Director of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, a top-tier professional tennis event on the ATP and WTA tours. He developed and managed sales and business strategies that produced growth in all areas and resulted in long-lasting partnerships, including title sponsor Western & Southern, Rolex, UC Health, and Porsche. He also oversaw a significant stadium capital improvement project in 2018 at the Lindner Tennis Center.

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, September 24-29. For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.

