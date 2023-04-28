The Italian has passed his medical test and will be back in action after missing the trips to Argentina and America
Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) has been declared fit to participate in this weekend’s Gran Premio MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn de España after passing a medical test on Thursday in Jerez.
Marini crash wipes out Bastianini in Tissot Sprint
The Italian has been forced to sit out of action since his Tissot Sprint crash in Portimao’s opener with a fractured shoulder blade, but the 2022 bronze medallist will be back on board his factory GP23 this weekend alongside teammate Francesco Bagnaia.
Tune into MotoGP™ P1 at 10:45 local time (GMT+2) to see 'The Beast' back doing what he does best as he aims to get his title challenge back on course.