The Singapore National Olympic Committee (SNOC) confirmed that the Singapore Men’s Under-23 and Women’s National Teams will participate at the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In particular, the Lionesses’ inclusion as part of the 330-strong Team Singapore contingent will be their first time at the SEA Games after 19 years, having last appeared in 2003. The other editions they took part in were in 1985, 1995 and 2001.

The news of their upcoming involvement this May was greeted with hearty celebrations by the team.

Captain Ernie Sulastri, 33, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to represent the country. We are growing as a team and having these matches will prove to be a valuable experience in our strive for progress and improvement.

“The SEA Games is the best arena for us to benchmark ourselves in the region, even if we are not in the top. We do not get many opportunities to play against our Southeast Asian neighbours and we are eager to take in everything we can to better ourselves.”

The biennial competition, originally scheduled to take place in 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to be held from 12 to 23 May 2022.

The Men’s U23s National Team will also contend in Hanoi as they aim to medal for the first time since a third-place finish in 2013. – www.fas.org.sg

