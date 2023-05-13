The national taekwondo poomsae team clinched two gold medals at the SEA Games.

Nur Humaira Abdul Karim won the women’s individual recognised poomsae gold after collecting 7.430 points, upstaging Singapore’s Diyanah Aqidah Muhammad Dian Khudairi with 7.260 points while Cambodia’s Mang Kanithyda was third with 7.090 at the Chroy Vangar Convention Centre.

Minutes later, Nur Humaira’s elder sister Nurul Hidayah and her partner Ryan Loo captured the second gold in the mixed team recognised poomsae after edging Vietnam by 0.01 points.

Both Malaysia and Vietnam scored identical 7.550 points, but Malaysia nicked the gold from the tie-breaking presentation stage with 4.34 points over 4.33. The Philippines picked up the bronze medal with 7.500

The women’s team of Nurul Hidayah, Nur Humairah and Lim Jia Wei settled for the silver medal in the women’s team recognised event with 7.700pts. The Philippines picked up the gold with 7.500 and Thailand won the bronze with 7.660

“”We are grateful for the win, we had supportive teammates and coaches. My sister did better than we expected. She won the gold, so we felt we needed to go and get the other gold as well,” said Humaira.

The taekwondo team also delivered a silver in the men’s individual recognised poomsae from Chin Ken Haw bringing the tally to two gold and two silver.

