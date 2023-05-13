Malaysian women’s cricket team defeated Cambodia by 10 wickets to win the bronze medal in the 50 overs cricket competition at AZ Oval Ground in Phnom Penh.

The match was earlier delayed for two hours due to rain and play was reduced to 37 overs. The Malaysians won the toss and elected to field and the bowlers did well to crumble the Cambodian innings in just 11.2 overs as the team was skittled for a total of 19 runs.

Pen Samon and Hon Savonnary scored six and three runs respectively. Malaysia’s Ainna Hamizan Hashim and Mahira Izzati Ismail took three wickets each.

In reply, the Malaysians scored 20 runs from nine deliveries. Skipper Winifred Anne Duraisingam scored five runs and Siow Tzin Yee 10 runs.

Team manager V. Vijayalingam, said: “We did well in batting to restrict Cambodia to just 19 runs. It was an easy match. Winning the bronze today will motivate the team in the T20 match against Myanmar and we will face Cambodia again on May 16 in the T10 for the bronze.”

Like this: Like Loading...