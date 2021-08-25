The race to finish as the top two players in the boys’ and girls’ singles categories of the Internal Junior Ranking competition is intensifying. With two days remaining, the young players are producing their best to ensure securing their places in the playoffs.

Siti Nurshuhaini Azman and Tan Zhing Yi, who have both displayed exceptional form and are unbeaten after three matches, remain the best bets to claim the top two spots. Siti notched another win today after edging Ong Xin Yee 21-16, 19-21, 21-15.

“I had a great start and played well but she (Xin Yee) managed to read my game. I had to fight back in the third and stuck to my own game plan. I will remain focused and continue the battle to be the number one in this competition,” Siti said.

Zhing Yi meanwhile also picked up her third straight win when she defeated Joanne May Ng May Yin 21-14, 21-16.

In Group B, Siti Zulaikha Muhd Azmi strengthened her position at the top of the standings with a third successive win this morning. She outplayed Lim Ye Wey 21-9, 27-25 to remain unbeaten in this tournament.

Oo Shan Zi dan Carmen Ting, with two wins and a loss each, are second and third in the group behind Siti Zulaikha.

The action in Group C is tight with Tan Zhing Hui dan Chong Jie Yu winning again today to remain unbeaten after three matches.

The boys’ singles event has Ong Zhen Yi in the starring role after recording a 21-14, 21-15 win against Chua Kim Sheng for his fourth victory in five matches. Close behind is Eogene Ewe Eon and Justin Hoh.

Tomorrow, Zhen Yi will face a tough battle to likely decide the group winner against Eogene, who had sealed a convincing 21-16, 21-13 win against Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif today.

“I was happy with my performance today and was quick in front. I will try and deliver my best tomorrow. I have the confidence to defeat him (Zhen Yi). He is strong especially in attack and has good skill,” Eogene commented.

In Group B, Jan Jireh Lee and Anson Cheong are in the leading roles after reeling in four wins in five matches. Jireh Lee won 21-12, 21-11 in his match against Low Han Chen while Anson overcame Muhd Adam Shaz 21-18, 21-5.

