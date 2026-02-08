The Indonesia Futsal national team came so close to winning the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 but was denied by multi-time champions Iran 5-4 in the penalty shootouts in the final at the Indonesia Arena last night.

The score at the end of extra time was 5-5.

The goals for Indonesia were scored by Reza Gunawan in the seventh minute, a hat-trick from Israr Megantara (8th, 9th and 49th minute) and Samuel Eko (24th).

Hossein Tayyebi was on target in the third minute for Iran, followed by goals from Mahdi Karimi (18th and 39th minute) and Saeid Ahmadabbasi (23rd and 49th).

In the penalty shootouts, Masoud Yousef conceded the only miss for Iran as they romped to their 14th Asian title.

