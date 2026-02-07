The Malaysian capital hosted an incredible 2026 Season Launch, full of fans, noise and headline acts – from the riders to the performers.

MotoGP descended on downtown Kuala Lumpur this weekend for an unforgettable Season Launch. Not just one but TWO days of MotoGP’s takeover in Malaysia’s capital city culminated in an estimated 20,000 fans coming out to welcome their heroes to the show run and stunning stage show finale.

First, the official opening party added some glitz and the glamour, held in the Permata Sapura Tower on Friday evening – with a stunning view across the city. Fans greeted the riders on the red carpet as the paddock turned out in black tie before it was time to get suited and booted for the main event.

After the bikes headed around the city on display throughout Friday, on Saturday night it was time to fire up the engines and take them for a spin for the Show Run. Rain ahead of go time only added to the intensity before the weather calmed and the engines starting warming up. Team by team, the riders did two show laps – and added some flair – on their way to the stage to greet the crowd.

The show kicked off at 19:30 and the first bikes headed out through the fan-lined streets from 20:00. After each of the heroes of the 2026 grid had made their appearances, award-winning band The Script took to the stage – adding to performances from DJ PAWSA and Malaysian band DOLLA. The close of the show saw the riders join The Script on stage for their final photo op, signing off in style.

After a stunning show to launch the 2026 season, fans don’t have to wait long for more action from the most exciting sport on Earth. The Buriram Test is another two days of track action as the sporting storylines of the season continue to unfold, before it’s finally time for the lights to go out on racing. Buriram, Thailand, March 1 – save the date and join us for the start of a season already guaranteed to make history as 22 Grands Prix await.

