Hosts Indonesia started off on a right note with para-badminton contributing its first gold of the 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo 2022 in Solo, today.

Aiming nothing less than the Games’ overall crown, the Indonesian contingent sent out a clear warning to its closest rival, winning today’s men’s team competition at the Muhammadiyah University Surakarta Edutorium here.

Only three nations namely Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand competed in the men’s team para competition. The Singles competition starts on Monday 1 August at the same venue.

The Indonesia team had earlier brushed aside Vietnam 3-0 in the first tie en route to their victory, before dumping Thailand with the same score to win the final encounter. Thailand had to settle for silver.

Fredy Setiawan (SL4 singles) had a close encounter in the first set against Thailand’s Kitichokwattana Chawarat before winning 21-19, and 21-12.

Doubles pair Hafizh Briliansyah Prawiranegara (SU5) and Hary Susanto (SL4) teamed up to defeat Chok-Uthaikul Watcharaphon (SU5)-Teamarrom Siripong (SL4) 21-13 21-13 while Dheva Anrimusthi (SU5 singles) completed the rout with a 21-4 21-8 win over Somsiri Pricha.

Day one of the competition got underway today with 10 sports – archery, para-badminton, boccia, chess, CP Football, goalball, table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis – contested.

Tomorrow’s competition (Monday, 1 August) 13 sports to be contested with finals in four sports – athletics, powerlifting, table tennis, swimming and table tennis.

After a four-year lapse with two successive cancellations, the ASEAN Para Games get underway with the 11th edition of the biennial sporting extravaganza officially opened at Manahan Stadium on Saturday (30 July).

