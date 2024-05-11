Stallion Laguna FC dropped points for the first time in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024 when they were held to a 3-3 draw by mid-table side One Taguig FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Patrick Grogg made his presence felt early in the fourth minute for One Taguig FC as he fired a first-timer after some terrific work from Stephan Schrock and Tsukasa Shimomura.

Stallion then equalised in the 22nd minute with Kenneth Pryde slotting the ball home from close range as Finn McDaniel scored his 11th goal of the season from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time to put the score at 2-1.

Eight minutes after the restart, it was Grogg who was on the scoresheet once again for One Taguig as they then wrested back the lead in the 65th minute Naoto Hiraishi finish from the far post.

But Stallion would have the final say five minutes later through substitute Junior Sam for both teams to share the spoils.

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

