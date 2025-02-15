Subway Joeys’ Head Coach, Brad Maloney has selected a 24-player squad for the Hattrick U17 International Tournament, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from 17-25 February.

Australia will be based out of Ras Al-Khaimah for the friendly, round-robin tournament that features strong opposition from across the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) with Korea Republic, Oman, Saudi Arabia all participating.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/subway-joeys-squad-named-friendly-tournament-united-arab-emirates

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...