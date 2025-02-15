Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub is the new President of the FA of Malaysia (FAM) after winning unopposed at the Electoral Congress for the term 2025/29 earlier today.Mohd Joehari – FAM Vice President for the last two terms – filled the vacancy left by Tan Sri Dato’ Hamidin Mohd Amin who did not defend his position.The two Deputy Presidents posts were filled by the incumbents, Datuk Wira Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Dato’ S. Sivasundaram, who won unopposed.The four Vice President positions went to incumbent Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail alongside newcomers, Dato’ Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin and Dato’ Dollah Salleh as well as previous FAM Exco, N. Saaran.Eight others were elected to the post of Executive Committee Members with two more reserved for Women Members – incumbents, Dr Siti Faidul Maisarah Abdullah and Dato’ Suraya Yaacob. #AFF

