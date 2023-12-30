The Subway Socceroos have finalised their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, with a fixture against Bahrain in Abu Dhabi confirmed for Saturday, 6 January 2024.

The match – being played at Baniyas Stadium, Al Shamkhah – will be the final opportunity for Graham Arnold and his squad to prepare in a competitive setting before the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ commencing on Friday, 12 January 2024.

The clash with fellow AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ qualifier (Group E), Bahrain, will be the focal point of a brief pre-camp for the Subway Socceroos, with the 26 selected players to be released by their respective clubs for the tournament on Monday, 1 January 2024.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/subway-socceroos-face-bahrain-preparation-afc-asian-cup-2023-qatartm

