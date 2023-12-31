Hector Bidoglio is back as the head coach of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

The current technical director and club adviser for the Southern Tigers is back to take over from Esteban Solari, following a series of changes the Southerners are initiating ahead of the new M-League 2024/25 season.

“Bidoglio was with us for a short time as JDT head coach from July to November 2022 before moving up to become JDT’s technical director. He had guided the Southern Tigers to victory in the Super League, Malaysia Cup and FA Cup last year,” stated a statement in JDT’s official Facebook account.

Bidoglio will be assisted by Pablo Ricchetti as well as a new assistant coach from Argentina and a team of fitness and medical staff, who will be joining the club next season.

Former Malaysia national team captain Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak will also be roped into the coaching lineup.

#AFF

#FAM

#MLeague

