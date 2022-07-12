NLS: Pole position and podium for Walkenhorst Motorsport.

The #34 BMW M4 GT3 of Walkenhorst Motorsport has reached the podium in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) for the third time in a row. At the six-hour race on the Nordschleife (GER) on Saturday, Christian Krognes (NOR) secured his second consecutive pole position.

He shared the cockpit with Ben Tuck (GBR) and Andy Soucek (ESP) in the race. After 43 laps and an impressive duel with the Audi in second place, the trio crossed the line in third place.

“I gave one hundred percent and really wanted that second place,” said Krognes. “I knew that would be the maximum. I tried everything. I only left the racing line a little bit on one occasion and was made to pay for that but I am also happy with third place.”

The BMW M Motorsport teams celebrated a total of six class wins. First place in the BMW M2 CS category went to the #883 BMW M2 CS Racing from TKS Motorsport. The two cars from the Adrenalin Motorsport Team Alzner Automotive crossed the line in second and third positions.

The team, led by Matthias Unger, triumphed with the BMW M240i Racing and the BMW 330i in the BMW M240i and VT2-R+4WD classes. First place in the VT2-FWD category went to Sorg Rennsport with the BMW 128ti. It was the first win for a front-wheel drive BMW racing car.

The BMW 325i crossed the finish line first in the V4 and SP4 classes. In the V4 class, victory went to Manheller Racing, while MSG Bayerischer Wald Hutthurm e.V. claimed top spot in SP4.

24h Portimão: Successful test appearance for the new BMW M4 GT4.

The BMW Junior Team headed to Portugal at the weekend to subject the new BMW M4 GT4 to an endurance test at the 24H Series race. Dan Harper (GBR), Max Hesse (GER) and Neil Verhagen (USA) competed in the maiden 24-hour race with the car at Portimão, sharing the cockpit with Jörg Weidinger (GER), test and development driver for BMW M GmbH.

The BMW M4 GT4, which will be battling for wins and titles around the world in the hands of BMW M Motorsport teams and drivers in the 2023 season, crossed the line after 638 laps in the extreme heat to successfully conclude the test.

“The heat was a real challenge for us drivers, but great preparation for the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps that is coming up for us next,” said Harper.

“That was the first real endurance test for the new BMW M4 GT4 and I am still impressed with the car. Overall, it worked really well over 24 hours and we managed to chalk up a lot of kilometres of testing. It is normal for there to still be occasional problems in the test phase, but all things considered the race was a success.”

BMW M Trackdays: Test drives in the new BMW M4 GT4 at Hockenheim.

Last weekend, BMW M Driving Experience hosted the next round of their BMW M Trackdays at the Hockenheimring (GER). The events take place several times a year, granting BMW M and BMW M Driving Experience customers the opportunity to drive some laps in BMW M Motorsport racing cars and receive professional guidance.

At Hockenheim, the coaches for the amateur racers in the BMW M4 GT4 and BMW M2 CS Racing included BMW M works driver Timo Glock (GER). The two race days at Hockenheim also gave some BMW M Motorsport drivers the chance to experience the new BMW M4 GT4 for the first time ahead of the 2023 season.

International GT Open: BMW M4 GT3 wins on debut.

The BMW M4 GT3 celebrated its debut in the International GT Open at the Hungaroring (HUN) last weekend. The Racing Trevor team and driver Dennis Waszek (CZE), who compete regularly with the car in the ESET Cup Series, were supported by BMW M works driver Jesse Krohn (FIN) with success.

The duo immediately reached the podium in both races with third place overall. Sunday’s result also represented victory in the Pro-Am class. Waszek and Krohn had finished second in this category one day earlier.

“The weekend was great fun,” said Krohn. “The team does not yet have too much experience of the high level that this race series is at, but they were extremely motivated and learned quickly throughout the weekend. Racing Trevor did a very good job and was rewarded for that with fantastic results. I am delighted for them. The BMW M4 GT3 worked brilliantly at the Hungaroring.”

