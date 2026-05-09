The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) will hold its 2026 General Assembly (GA) and Executive Committee (EXCO) Elections for the 2026–2030 term in Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, on 6 June 2026. Delegates from the 11 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) across Southeast Asia will gather at HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Solo for the assembly, which will be followed by elections for the APSF’s new leadership team. Six key positions will be contested for the 2026–2030 term, namely the President, four Vice Presidents and Treasurer, while the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General will be appointed by the newly elected President. Following the closure of nominations on 30 April 2026, the APSF Secretariat has confirmed that all submitted nominations were reviewed in accordance with the APSF Constitution and Election Rules & Procedures, with all listed nominees deemed eligible candidates for the election. The race for the APSF Presidency will feature a straight contest between Senny Marbun and Maitree Kongruang. Marbun currently serves as President of NPC Indonesia and APSF Vice-President for Media and Communications, while Maitree is Vice-President of NPC Thailand and President of the Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand (SPADT). Outgoing APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai is not seeking re-election as his term comes to an end after serving the 2022–2026 term. The Vice-President for Sports position will be contested between Sukanti Rahardjo Bintoro (NPC Indonesia) and Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang of Singapore. For the Vice-President for Development and Strategic Management portfolio, incumbent Yi Veasna of NPC Cambodia will face First Admiral (R) Dato Subramaniam Raman of Malaysia. Meanwhile, Michael Barredo, the current NPC Philippines President, won unopposed as Vice-President for Media and Communications while Myanmar’s Dr Than Than Htay also secured the Vice-President for Medical Sports Science and Classification portfolio uncontested. The Treasurer’s post will see a contest between Dr Kittipong Potimu (NPC Thailand) and Ali Yusri Abdul Ghafor of Brunei Darussalam. APSF Secretary-General Lieutenant General Dr Wandee Tosuwan said notices for the General Assembly and elections had been formally issued to all NPCs. “All nominations submitted within the stipulated deadline have been reviewed and assessed by the APSF Secretariat in accordance with the APSF Constitution and Election Rules. Eligible nominees have now been officially confirmed for the election,” she said at the APSF Secretariat meeting in Kuala Lumpur. The newly elected Executive Committee will oversee the Federation through two major regional Games cycles — the 14th ASEAN Para Games 2027 in Kuala Lumpur (17-23 October 2027) and the 15th ASEAN Para Games 2029 in Singapore.

APSF Executive Committee Election (2026–2030): (Eligible Candidates for Election) President

Senny Marbun (Indonesia)Maitree Kongruang (Thailand)

Vice-President for Sports

Sukanti Rahardjo Bintoro (Indonesia)Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang (Singapore)

Vice-President for Development & Strategic Management

H.E. Yi Veasna (Cambodia)First Admiral (R) Dato Subramaniam Raman (Malaysia)

Vice-President for Medical Sports Science & Classification

Dr Than Than Htay (Myanmar) – Unopposed

Vice-President for Media & Communications

Michael I. Barredo (Philippines) – Unopposed

Treasurer

Dr Kittipong Potimu (Thailand)Ali Yusri Abdul Ghafor (Brunei Darussalam)

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