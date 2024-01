Supachai Chaided struck twice as Thailand defeated Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 in their opening AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ Group F tie.

Having seen their Southeast Asian rivals Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam suffer opening match defeats, Thailand produced a dominant display to take the points at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/group_f_thailand_v_kyrgyz_republic_2.html

Photos Courtesy #Changsuek

