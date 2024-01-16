The Philippines Football Federation (PFF) have announced that Dan Palami will be stepping down as the team manager of the Philippines national team.

“Sir Dan Palami, the long-time team manager of the Philippines national team has expressed his intention to step down to give the new PFF administration a free hand moving forward,” said PFF President John Gutierrez.

“The PFF would like to express their appreciation for the invaluable contributions of Sir Dan to Philippines football as a whole.”

Under Palami’s management, the Philippines reached four AFF Championship semi-final appearances in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2018, and earned a historic qualification to the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

“As you can see, the PFF are moving forward, and I thought it was time for me as a courtesy in deference to what Sir John will do in the next four years,” said Palami.

“I want to give him the elbow room and free hand to do what he thinks is necessary for Philippines football to move forward.”

