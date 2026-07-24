Defending champions Vietnam issued a statement of their intent at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 as Kim Sang-sik’s side secured a comprehensive 7-0 win over Timor-Leste in their Group A opener on Friday while four-times winners Singapore secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Cambodia.

Nguyễn Đình Bắc scored a hat-trick and Đỗ Hoàng Hên netted twice in Chonburi as the Vietnamese laid down a marker to those attempting to challenge the Golden Star Warriors’ position of regional supremacy.

It took the Vietnamese only seven minutes to go in front when Đình Bắc’s shot was blocked and Hoàng Hên pounced on the rebound, turning to steer his left-foot shot beyond goalkeeper Dylan Niski.

Vietnam doubled their lead with Đình Bắc adding the second in the 31st minute, the forward bending a classy finish into the bottom corner from just inside the area, while Hoàng Hên claimed his second 10 minutes later when the striker’s persistence was rewarded.

Đình Bắc poked in the fourth with two minutes left in the first half and Xuân Son added the fifth a minute into stoppage time when he bundled Văn Vĩ’s arcing cross from the left side of the penalty area over the line.

The sixth came in the 65th minute when Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh pulled his centre back from the byline for Đình Bắc to complete his hat-trick while the seventh came with 11 minutes remaining when Quang Hải’s strike was sliced over the line by Liam Farrugia.

Ilhan Fandi’s sensational stoppage time strike earned Singapore a barely deserved victory over a gallant Cambodia in Phnom Penh as Gavin Lee’s side made a winning start to their campaign.

Ilhan set himself up to score a spectacular volley 11 minutes into time added on at the end of the match at Morodok Techo National Stadium having seen Ouk Sovann cancel out Shawal Anuar’s 22nd minute opener for the visitors.

“We tried so hard,” said Ilhan. “We knew coming to Cambodia was a difficult game and it wasn’t our best performance. We know it, but most important is the three points.

“It’s a difficult tournament and I’m just grateful to help my teammates, But we have to be better for the next game for sure.”

Singapore went in front as the halfway point in the first half approached when Lionel Tan’s incisive pass from deep inside his own half released Shawal into the Cambodia penalty area and he powered a right-foot shot past Hul Kimhuy.

The Cambodians pulled level 10 minutes into the second half when Phat Sokha dispossessed halftime substitute Song Ui-young deep inside Singapore territory before feeding Ouk on the right and, after taking a touch, the full back lashed the ball home.

Two minutes from time, Ilhan poked the ball in from close range only for that strike to be ruled out after a VAR review, but there was no doubt when, with virtually the last touch, the Lion City Sailors FC forward flicked up Song’s centre to smash an unstoppable shot home.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winners are:

Cambodia (CAM) v Singapore (SGP) – Ilhan Fandi (#19), Singapore

Timor-Leste (TLS) v Vietnam (VIE) – Nguyễn Đình Bắc (#9), Vietnam

Find the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 fixtures, match previews and reports, post-match interviews, match video highlights, standings, broadcast listings, features and other news at aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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