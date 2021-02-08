Sydney FC shot an almighty warning to the Westfield W-League on Monday night after smashing fellow title contenders Canberra United 4-0 in Kogarah for the club’s sixth win in a row.

Remy Siemsen scored a second-half brace after Cortnee Vine added to Mackenzie Hawkesby’s opening strike as Ante Juric’s side brushed the Green Machine aside and raced seven points clear atop the Westfield W-League ladder.

The match was billed as a potential Grand Final preview in some quarters before a ball had been kicked but Sydney were at their merciless best in emphatically underlining their Premiership credentials and maintaining in their 100% record this season.

For more, please click on https://www.w-league.com.au/news/report-sydney-fc-v-canberra-united-w-league-report-goals-highlights-video

