Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai impressively succeeded when the majority failed again today in wildly windy weather to take the lead at the US$2.5 million International Series Qatar, at Doha Golf Club.

After yesterday’s four-under-par 68 which gave him the first-round lead, he followed that up this morning with a brave 71 to lead on five under, by two shots from Malaysian Ben Leong, who shot 70.

American Andy Ogletree (71) and Australia’s Travis Smyth (72) are a shot further back – in the Asian Tour’s third event of the season, and second of 10 International Series tournaments.

“I was very happy with the 68 yesterday and today I feel even more happy with one under par in this wind. Today was more windy,” said Suradit, who has tasted victory once before on the Asian Tour at the 2019 Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

“Today into the wind I hit three clubs more, and maybe had to aim 30 yards right [on cross wind shots], it was very windy.”

The 24 year old made three birdies and two bogeys and is looking to bounce back from a poor 2022 season when he finished 81st on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, when a 10th place finish in the Mercuries event was the highlight of his year.

“My caddie and I feel in these conditions the par is about 75. I have been driving the ball well, and when I miss they haven’t been bad misses. I have very good distance control with my irons considering the strong wind, and have also been putting well,” he added.

Leong, who played in the afternoon and started on the back nine, tried hard to catch the Thai leader and reached four under with seven to play but dropped his only shots of the day on five and seven before recovering with a birdie on the ninth as darkness descended.

“Phenomenal, I’m just glad I could finish today,” said the Malaysian, whose sole victory on the Asian Tour came 15 years ago at the Selangor Masters.

“I think the key for today was just driving the ball really well, surprisingly with this tough condition. And coming back in from the front nine, I drove it well, misjudged the wind a little on my second shots. So yeah, all in all very happy.”

Smyth has also won once before on the Tour, in last year’s Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei following a string of good results, and was delighted to reach the clubhouse under par.

He said: “It’s like the best feeling ever, finishing Friday midday, just sitting back relaxing, watching the carnage unfold. Yeah, brutal conditions, I’m super stoked to be under par.”

He missed a four-foot putt on his last, the par-five ninth as he began on 10, for birdie, in stark contrast to his opening eagle on 10, also a par five, when he holed a pitch shot from 50 metres.

“I mean, it’s so strange, I’ve never seen anywhere like it where it’s windy all the way through the night, all the way through the morning. It’s like it’s the exact same basically the last two days,” he added.

“The forecast is meant to be the same over the next two days. But yeah, got off to an amazing start, the eagle was a great feeling.”

Ogletree, winner of last year’s International Series Egypt, also got close to Suradit in the afternoon but made bogey on 15 and a double on 16, where he lost his tee shot on the driveable par four.

He said: “I’m just trying to play every hole as best I can, and I felt like I gave up three shots on that one hole because no one saw my ball. So, I’m not going to get over that anytime soon. Pretty frustrated, I should be leading the tournament. And you know, I’m here to win a golf tournament. I’m not here to have a good finish. So, a successful week this week is a win, and that’s the only way I’m gonna look at it, and that’s all I’m focused on.”

Korean Minkyu Kim, winner of last year’s Kolon Korea Open, and Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat fired fine 68s, two of only three sub 70 rounds today, to be the next best placed on one under, along with American Dodge Kemmer, in with a 71.

Four players were unable to complete the second round and will finish in the morning.

Scores after round 2 of the International Series Qatar being played at the par 72, 7577 Yards Doha GC course (am – denotes amateur):

139 – Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 68-71.

141 – Ben Leong (MAS) 71-70.

142 – Travis Smyth (AUS) 70-72, Andy Ogletree (USA) 71-71.

143 – Minkyu Kim (KOR) 75-68, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 75-68, Dodge Kemmer (USA) 72-71.

144 – John Lyras (AUS) 71-73, Hennie Du Plessis (RSA) 72-72, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 70-74, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 71-73.

145 – Alex Ching (USA) 73-72, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 75-70, Alvaro Ortiz (MEX) 72-73, Micah Shin (USA) 75-70, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 69-76, Hideto Tanihara (JPN) 73-72, Sangmoon Bae (KOR) 69-76, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 72-73, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 69-76, Kieran Vincent (ZIM) 74-71.

146 – Ben Jones (ENG) 75-71, Miguel Carballo (ARG) 73-73, Ben Campbell (NZL) 73-73, Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN) 74-72, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 71-75, Kyongjun Moon (KOR) 77-69.

147 – Settee Prakongvech (THA) 74-73, Yonggu Shin (CAN) 74-73, Thaworn Wiratchant (THA) 71-76, Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 73-74, Kaito Onishi (JPN) 75-72, Todd Sinnott (AUS) 71-76, Matt Killen (ENG) 77-70, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 72-75, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 75-72, Steve Lewton (ENG) 73-74, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 74-73, Seungtaek Lee (KOR) 72-75.

148 – Rashid Khan (IND) 75-73, Bio Kim (KOR) 73-75, Ryosuke Kinoshita (JPN) 72-76, Poom Saksansin (THA) 76-72, Natipong Srithong (THA) 74-74, Zach Murray (AUS) 74-74, Prayad Marksaeng (THA) 73-75, Prom Meesawat (THA) 77-71, Jyoti Randhawa (IND) 71-77, Mingyu Cho (KOR) 74-74.

149 – Michael Maguire (USA) 76-73, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 76-73, Jarin Todd (USA) 75-74, Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 74-75, Berry Henson (USA) 76-73, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 73-76, Sanghyun Park (KOR) 76-73, Zhengkai Bai (CHN) 76-73, Yurav Premlall (RSA) 75-74, Michael Tran (VNM) 74-75, Saud Al Sharif (KSA) 71-78.

150 – Guxin Chen (CHN) 75-75, Issa Abouelela (am, EGY) 75-75, Jeev Milkha Singh (IND) 74-76, Andrew Dodt (AUS) 74-76, Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 75-75, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 73-77, Shiv Kapur (IND) 72-78, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 76-74.

151 – Hanmil Jung (KOR) 75-76, S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) 72-79, Othman Almulla (KSA) 75-76, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 73-78, Benjamin Schmidt (ENG) 74-77, Mikumu Horikawa (JPN) 72-79, Terry Pilkadaris (AUS) 76-75, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 75-76, Darren Fichardt (RSA) 70-81, Sangpil Yoon (KOR) 79-72, Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA) 79-72.

152 – Hung Chien-yao (TPE) 78-74, Justin Harding (RSA) 77-75, S. Chikkarangappa (IND) 76-76, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 75-77, Shergo Al Kurdi (JOR) 75-77, Hiroshi Iwata (JPN) 76-76, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 75-77, Lloyd Jefferson Go (PHI) 77-75, Saleh Alkaabi (am, QAT) 80-72.

153 – Jean Bekirian (FRA) 76-77, Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 75-78, Kosuke Hamamoto (THA) 76-77, Jack Thompson (AUS) 76-77, Honey Baisoya (IND) 77-76, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 73-80, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 76-77, Wilco Nienaber (RSA) 76-77.

154 – Wang Wei-hsuan (TPE) 81-73, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 74-80, Ian Snyman (RSA) 80-74, Taehee Lee (KOR) 76-78, Yikeun Chang (KOR) 79-75, Danthai Boonma (THA) 75-79, Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 77-77, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA) 77-77.

155 – Yoseop Seo (KOR) 79-76, Neil Schietekat (RSA) 79-76, Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 79-76, Adam Bresnu (am, MAR) 78-77, Dru Love (USA) 72-83, Taewoo Kim #1468 (KOR) 73-82.

156 – Veer Ahlawat (IND) 76-80, Scott Hend (AUS) 74-82, David Hague (ENG) 81-75, Nicholas Fung (MAS) 81-75, Mardan Mamat (SIN) 79-77, Sihwan Kim (USA) 74-82.

157 – Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 76-81, Angelo Que (PHI) 77-80, Turk Pettit (USA) 74-83.

158 – Marcus Fraser (AUS) 83-75, Faisal Salhab (KSA) 81-77, El Mehdi Fakori (am, MAR) 80-78, Mathiam Keyser (RSA) 79-79, Zach Bauchou (USA) 78-80.

159 – Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 84-75.

164 – Naraajie Ramadhanputra (INA) 74-90.

166 – Azzan Al Rumhy (am, OMA) 84-82.

172 – Jaham Al Kuwari (am, QAT) 89-83.

