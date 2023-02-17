29 broadcasters continue to bring WorldSBK to viewers around the globe reaching new international audiences

The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship TV coverage will reach new audiences and new territories for the 2023 season as Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) closed new deals with new broadcasters whilst historic partnerships have also been extended. After last year’s thrilling title fight and incredible races, 2023 is set to be even better as manufacturers, teams and riders go in search of glory.

EUROPE

Eurosport remain one of the main broadcasters of the Championship and they will bring WorldSBK to fans from 53 countries around Europe through their channels, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, as well as the Eurosport Player. Eurosport UK will provide on-site coverage throughout 2023 and broadcast every round live, including the UK Round in July, whilst the ITV network will broadcast a 46-minute highlights package after each Round free-to-air. French fans will be able to follow WorldSBK in 2023 on Eurosport as well, including the French round at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

Italian fans will be able to watch Italian manufacturer Ducati chase their second consecutive title on Sky Sport as the channel will broadcast live WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300, with Ducati aiming for the WorldSSP title as well. The Emilia-Romagna Round at Misano marks an important date in the WorldSBK calendar as the Ducatisti create a stunning atmosphere in Italy. Free-to-air channel TV8 will also broadcast all WorldSBK races.

In Spain, WorldSBK action will be broadcast on DAZN and on the national Spanish television network, RTVE, as DWO renewed its partnership with the network. Spanish fans can cheer on 2022 WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista in his quest to retain his title with two rounds coming from within their country: the Catalunya Round in May and the Aragon Round in September. Portuguese fans can enjoy all the WorldSBK action on Sport TV as they ready for their national round at Portimao in October, whilst GIB Telecom remains WorldSBK’s broadcast partner in Gibraltar.

Servus TV will continue to broadcast all sessions with WorldSBK also available in their online platform for German, Austrian and Swiss fans. Servus will also bring WorldSBK action closer to their viewers as they will cover some of the key rounds of 2023 from onsite. German fans can follow Philipp Oettl’s (GoEleven Team) second season in WorldSBK whilst Swiss fans can watch double WorldSSP Champion Dominique Aegerter (GYRT GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) debut in WorldSBK, whilst the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team will likewise don a new look. In Hungary, all three classes will be broadcast on Arena4.

Ziggo Sport will continue to offer the 46-minute highlights show for Dutch fans to follow Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), with the Dutch Round being the first European round of 2023 in April. Belgian fans can enjoy each chapter of the Championship race on RTBF whilst RTL will continue showing WorldSBK in Luxembourg.

Nova Sports will continue to bring Czech and Slovakian fans closer to WorldSBK action as they will be able to follow all sessions live, as Oliver Konig (Orelac Racing MOVISIO) continues in WorldSBK for a second campaign. Czech fans will also have their own round as the Championship returns to the Autodrom Most in July for the Czech Round. Pop TV will broadcast WorldSBK in Slovenia with all the action also available on the VOYO player. Turkish fans will be able to follow Toprak Razgatlioglu’s (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) fight for his second WorldSBK title on both TRT Sport and Saran.

NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA

In North America, the US fans can follow Garrett Gerloff’s (Bonovo Action BMW) new challenge with BMW as WorldSBK will remain on the NBC Sports Network with six rounds to be broadcast in 2023, whilst REV TV will continue to broadcast the Superbike class in Canada.

In Latin America, there is a new broadcaster bringing WorldSBK to Mexico with Fox Sports Mexico airing all classes, including WorldSSP300 with Mexican rider Juan Pablo Uriostegui (Team#109 Kawasaki) set to make his debut in the category.

Brazilian broadcaster Bandsports TV will continue to show WorldSBK alongside F1, MotoGP™, NASCAR and MXGP among others. Fans will be able to follow Eric Granado’s (MIE Racing Honda Team) first full season in WorldSBK, and Humberto Maier and Enzo Valentim (both Yamaha MS Racing – Team Brasil) in WorldSSP300.

ESPN will continue to show WorldSBK to all other LATAM territories, including Argentina where the 2023 season finale is set to take place in October in the spectacular setting of San Juan.

ASIA

J-Sports will continue to bring WorldSBK to Japanese fans as they will be able to follow all sessions live, allowing them to witness Maiki Abe (VFT Racing Yamaha) and Yuta Okaya’s (Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP) first steps in World Supersport. In Indonesia, Trans7 will broadcast all classes as Indonesia will have a round at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in March; the second round of 2023.

WorldSBK will continue to be available on SpoTV for all the Pan-Asian territories including the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. Eurosport will also broadcast in various Central Asian countries, with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan all enjoying coverage.

MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA AND OCEANIA

Eurosport will also broadcast the Championship exclusively live in Lebanon and Israel, whilst Supersport will continue their Pan-Africa coverage until the end of 2024.

As the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will be the host of the season opening round, Australian fans will be able to follow the action all season long on Fox Australia whilst SBS will broadcast a 46-minute highlights package after each round. In New Zealand, Sky Sport will continue to broadcast all three classes until 2024.

WorldSBK VideoPass

Fans from all across the globe will be able to watch every single moment of action in 2023 using the WorldSBK VideoPass, giving viewers live and uninterrupted coverage of every session and every class as well as a huge archive of historical action. Fans can also enjoy races OnDemand and wherever they are, making sure that they don’t miss a single second of action.

