The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will hit the track after a two-day Official Test prior to the round

Phillip Island is one of the most iconic and exciting venues in world motorsport. WorldSBK first raced at Phillip Island in 1990 and more than 60 races have taken place there. The 2022 visit was an unforgettable affair with incredible racing and tyre gambles in mixed conditions.

Australia has produced so many stars of two-wheel racing, such as Wayne Gardner, Mick Doohan, Troy Bayliss, Troy Corser and Casey Stoner. With Remy Gardner making his WorldSBK debut at this year Australian Round, the country’s rich motorcycle racing heritage continues.

DID YOU KNOW?

The superb Lukey Heights section of the Phillip Island track is named after Melbourne businessman, racing driver and former circuit owner Len Lukey who helped revamp the venue in the 1960s.

PHILLIP ISLAND’S HOT SPOTS WITH REMY GARDNER

T1/ DOOHAN CORNER: “You want to open the gas and spin a little bit so that you can get it pointed to the right before having to turn left into T2.”

T4/MILLER CORNER: “It is one of my favourite places to overtake. If you can get your position right, and are confident on the brakes, you can do OK there.”

T10/MG Hairpin: “You cannot attack too hard on the brakes there. It feels really slow when you get to the apex, but you get going fast again real soon!”

What to look out for in Phillip Island

