AUDI AG is expanding its sustainable and digital retail services with dealerships. In the Trudering district of Munich, the Four Rings brand has opened a new pilot outlet that makes the brand experience even more attractive for visitors and customers. The Audi Progressive Retail concept can be extended to other Audi partner outlets.

In this pilot store, Audi presents the latest innovations from the fields of sustainability, architecture, and digitalization, concentrated at one site. “In collaboration with dealers we are consistently implementing sustainability and digital networking at this site. This enables us to offer a seamless, all-round positive customer experience,” says Horst Hanschur, head of Retail Business Development and Customer Services.

For Audi this store is a beacon project for energy efficiency and sustainability: a CO2-neutral material that Audi has developed with the Berlin start-up Made of Air was used for the first time on the facade of the building, with a brand-specific design. The material that was used permanently captures atmospheric CO2.

Moreover, a solar power installation covers the roof of the car dealership. A smart lighting control system and sun shielding ensure ideal illumination inside the building, which can operate without the use of fossil fuels.

For drivers of electric-powered vehicles, a fast charging point supplying 150 KW or 75 KW is available in the outdoor area, and there are five further charging points in the underground garage. The power for these charging points is produced by the rooftop solar installation.

During the daytime, energy is stored in a battery system so that solar power can be used round the clock and sustainable mobility is provided at all times. The carbon-neutral retail store is the first in the world by Audi to receive certification from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen (German Association for Sustainable Building).

Digital points of contact enhance the brand experience

Thanks to interactive modules and large-format visualizations, the customer experience at the store will become even more attractive. In the Audi showroom, a number of new elements can be seen: wall graphics illustrate the current brand campaign with its motto “Future is an attitude.” New furnishings, warmer colors, brand-exclusive sound and high-class fragrances ensure a pleasant atmosphere.

With the help of modern configurators, the sales personnel will make a photo-realistic presentation of Audi’s models. The configurations desired by customers in 3D and further vehicles that are in stock at other sites operated by Audi München GmbH are displayed. For individual advice, potential customers do not even have to be present at the store. The application of cloud technology and augmented-reality headsets for Audi Live customer advice extends the sales outlet to the customer’s living room.

Audi has carried out this project in the Trudering district of Munich in collaboration with Volkswagen Immobilien GmbH, the real-estate division of VW. The Four Rings plan to implement the innovations nationally and internationally in further partner outlets that will be newly built or renovated.

