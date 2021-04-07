The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) have unveiled Ryu Hirose as the new head coach of the Cambodian national team.

Hirose replaced Argentine Felix Dalmas, who left after completing his contract with the FFC.

The 65-year-old Hirose, who holds a JFA Official S-Class License from Japan, will work with General Manager Keisuke Honda.

His immediate task would be to guide Cambodia for the remaining matches of the second round qualifiers of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam and the much-awaited AFF Suzuki Cup at the end of the year.

