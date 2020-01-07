PKR Svay Rieng FC are in their final phase of preparation for the qualifying playoffs of the AFC Cup 2020 which takes place later this month.

Svay Rieng, fresh from their two wins in the friendlies against Macau side MUST CPK, have been lined up to take on Master 7 FC from Laos on 22 January at the National Olympic Stadium.

The return tie will be played in Laos on 29 January.

Svay Rieng are the reigning Metfone Cambodia League champions while Master 7 are the runners-up of the 2019 Pepsi Lao Premier League.

The seven winners (one each from East Asia Zone, South Asia Zone, West Asia Zone and Central Asia Zone, plus three from Asean Zone) from the qualifying playoffs will advance to join the 29 teams that have directly qualified for the group stage of the continental championship.

The AFC Cup group stage will kick-off on 10 February with the final slated for 7 November 2020.

Al-Ahed of Lebanon are the defending champions.