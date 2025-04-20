Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng continued their stay at the top of the Cambodia Premier League (CPL) 2024/25 with four matches to go and four points ahead of their nearest rivals.At the end of today’s matchday, Svay Rieng grabbed a valuable 1-0 away win over Boeung Ket FC at the National Olympic Stadium, with the only goal of the game coming off Gabriel Silva in the 39th minute.Nearest challenger Phnom Penh Crown were also 1-0 winners at home at the RSN Stadium – needing a late strike from Samuel Bong (90th+4) for the full points.After 26 matches, Svay Rieng have picked up 67 points as Crown maintained their spot on second with 63 points.Third is Visakha FC with 59 points. #AFF#FFC

