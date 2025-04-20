The KLK Borneo Sevens 2025 concluded on a high note, with both the men’s and women’s titles clinched by first-time participants in a thrilling finale at the Eagles Rugby Club this evening.

Shaheen 7s from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as champions in the men’s category, while Hua Gan Guo Ji RC from China claimed the women’s title, both teams making their debut in the prestigious tournament.

In the men’s final, host team Borneo Eagles pushed through a high-octane, 20-minute battle against Shaheen 7s. The Eagles led 14-10 at halftime with two tries and two conversions, while the visitors responded with two tries of their own. Shaheen 7s came out strong in the second half, scoring early and sealing the win with a decisive try in the final moments, edging the Eagles 22-19.

Shaheen 7s representative Sultan Ahli described the experience as intense but rewarding.

“It was really good to be a part of this tournament. I told the boys on Day One, we’re not here just to make up the numbers, we’re here to perform. And we did just that,” he said.

In the women’s final, Hua Gan Guo Ji RC delivered a powerful performance, defeating Borneo Flyers 22-10. Both teams showcased their best runners, but the Chinese side-maintained control throughout the match.

Team representative Wang XinYao expressed pride in their victory.

“It is an honor for us to compete at this venue. Through the efforts of our teammates, we managed to win the championship,” she said.

When asked about a possible return to defend the title next year, Wang said it would depend on their club’s schedule.

“We will be heading back to China to prepare for the National Games. Whether we return next year will depend on discussions between our club and the organizers here,” she added.

As champions, both Shaheen 7s and Hua Gan Guo Ji RC took home the Challenge Trophy and USD5,000 in prize money. Runners-up Borneo Eagles and Borneo Flyers each received USD2,000.

Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong presented the prizes to the winners.

Despite fewer teams this year and some initial weather disruptions, organising chairman and President of Eagles Rugby Club Sandakan, Vela Tan, described the tournament as a resounding success.

“It has been a fantastic tournament. The matches were close, the standard was very high and that’s exactly what we aimed for – to be one of the best club Sevens tournaments in Asia,” he said.

Tan praised the performance of the debutant teams, particularly Shaheen 7s.

“This may have been UAE’s first foray into this part of the world, and they have done incredibly well. Congratulations to them,” he said.

He also highlighted strong interest in the junior division, adding that plans are underway to elevate the youth component of the tournament.