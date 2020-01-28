The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been informed by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) that it is withdrawing as host of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 Asian Qualifiers Final Round – Group B in Nanjing.
FFA Chairman Chris Nikou said he was pleased that Australia could step in and host the six matches of the tournament.
“FFA is happy and willing to organise this Olympic Qualification Tournament, and we look forward to hosting the women’s senior national teams from China PR, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in February.
“The safety of all players, officials and fans are of paramount importance to Football Federation Australia and the Asian Football Confederation, and we are confident we will host a successful tournament here in Sydney.
“I would also like to acknowledge the support of the Australian Government in enabling FFA to host this event at short notice.”
The top two sides from Group B will playoff – on a home and away basis – against the top two teams from Group A – South Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam – for the final two places, alongside hosts Japan, at the Tokyo Olympic Games.