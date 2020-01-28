The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been informed by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) that it is withdrawing as host of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 Asian Qualifiers Final Round – Group B in Nanjing.

Therefore, the AFC worked with the Football Federation Australia (FFA) and has nominated Sydney in Australia as the replacement host for the group which involves Australia as well as China PR, Chinese Taipei and Thailand. The CFA said that it was taking the decision to withdraw because of the ‘current situation’ of coronavirus in the People’s Republic of China. The AFC had previously agreed to switch the venue from Wuhan to Nanjing because the source of the disease had been identified as Wuhan.

FFA Chairman Chris Nikou said he was pleased that Australia could step in and host the six matches of the tournament.

“FFA is happy and willing to organise this Olympic Qualification Tournament, and we look forward to hosting the women’s senior national teams from China PR, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in February.

“The safety of all players, officials and fans are of paramount importance to Football Federation Australia and the Asian Football Confederation, and we are confident we will host a successful tournament here in Sydney.

“I would also like to acknowledge the support of the Australian Government in enabling FFA to host this event at short notice.”

The top two sides from Group B will playoff – on a home and away basis – against the top two teams from Group A – South Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam – for the final two places, alongside hosts Japan, at the Tokyo Olympic Games.