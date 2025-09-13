More than 2000 athletes from almost 200 teams will descend on Tokyo’s National Stadium on Saturday 13 September for nine days of thrilling competition at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, where World Athletics will once again run its world record programme.

Athletes who set a world record will be eligible* for a special award of US$100,000 offered by TDK and World Athletics.The performance must be an improvement on the existing World Athletics world record. Performances that equal the existing world record will not be eligible for a world record award.USA’s mixed 4x400m team was the last recipient of a world record award at the World Athletics Championships, having triumphed in 3:08.80 at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.Continuing TDK’s involvement with the world record programme, the Japanese electronics company will offer the award for men’s events. The women’s world record programme will be supported by World Athletics. For the mixed 4x400m relay, the programme will be supported by both TDK and World Athletics.TDK’s involvement with the World Athletics Championships goes beyond the world record programme, having been one of the original sponsors of the World Championships since the inaugural edition in 1983. The main bib sponsor for men’s events for all 19 previous editions, TDK will maintain that involvement in Tokyo.Honda will be the main bib sponsor for women’s events at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.Prize moneyAside from the world record programme, a total of US$8,498,000 in prize money will be on offer in Tokyo.The prize money is as follows:Individual events:Gold: US$70,000Silver: US$35,000Bronze: US$22,000Fourth place: US$16,000Fifth place: US$11,000Sixth place: US$7000Seventh place: US$6000Eighth place: US$5000Relays (per team):Gold: US$80,000Silver: US$40,000Bronze: US$20,000Fourth place: US$16,000Fifth place: USD $12,000Sixth place: US$8000Seventh place: US$6000Eighth place: US$4000World Athletics*The payment of prize money and bonuses is dependent upon the usual ratification process

