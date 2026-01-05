Team Peugeot TotalEnergies confirms its PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 and #94 driver line-ups for the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship

Two balanced and competitive crews for the Hypercar programme

Continuity, synergy and performance at the core of the team’s strategy

Driver line-ups – 2026 FIA WEC

PEUGEOT 9X8 #93:

Nick Cassidy (NZ) – Paul Di Resta (SCT) – Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL)



PEUGEOT 9X8 #94:

Loïc Duval (FRA) – Malthe Jakobsen (DNK) – Théo Pourchaire (FRA)

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies has confirmed its driver line-ups for the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship, continuing its commitment to fielding two highly competitive PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercars on one of the most demanding grids in world motorsport.

The selected crews combine experience and performance,

bringing renewed energy to the programme. They have been carefully composed by weighing all key technical and sporting parameters. Both driver line-ups have been built to maximise performance across all phases of a race weekend, while fostering strong cohesion within the team.

Olivier Jansonnie – Technical Director Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

“ Loïc and Paul are strong pillars of the team and will play a key role in anchoring each crew. Both line-ups offer an excellent balance, combining drivers who are particularly strong at race starts with others who excel in qualifying. This structure has been designed with a long-term perspective in mind, while providing the competitiveness and adaptability required to perform across all race conditions, which is essential given the level of competition in the FIA WEC.”

