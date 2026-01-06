Borneo FC scored their first win in five matches to regain the top spot in the Indonesian Super League 2025/26 this week.

A 2-1 win at home over PSM Makassar gave the side from Samarinda their 37th points of the season from 16 matches played – two points ahead of second-placed and defending champions Persib Bandung.

At the Segiri Stadium, Borneo FC had to contend with an early second-minute goal from PSM’s Alex Tanque before they were able to pick up their first full points since November last year.

Joel Vinicius drew level for Borneo FC in the 68th minute as he then added the finishing touch for the win with three minutes left on the clock.

In the meantime, at the Brawijaya Stadium, Persik Kediri’s late goal from Muhamad Firly (90th+5) prevented Persib from taking the win on the road.

Saddil Ramdani had earlier given Persib the lead in the 68th minute.

